Courtesy of The Mane Choice

Courtney Adeleye and her cult favorite hair care brand The Mane Choice is exceeding expectations even during a pandemic. Last week, the brand announced that it has finally made its Ulta Beauty debut and launched the new POW collection.

A partnership that’s been in the works for a year (it takes that long to launch), it’s a glimmer of hope and growth for the beauty industry which has been reeling over business hardships due to the COVID-19 global quarantine.

“When I got the ULTA account a year ago I told myself I was going to bring something extra special and out of the box,” said Adelye. “The mission remained the same—creating the best solutions grounded in beauty, health and science for all hair care challenges.”

“We accomplished this in a fun, fresh and animated way and kept our customers’ needs at the forefront of each product. POW stands for Products Obsessively Working,” she continued. “We wanted to showcase the collection’s explosive results for all hair types through bright and colorful packaging that really captured this messaging.”

And the brand did exactly that with the adorable comic book-like packaging which features a gorgeous Adeleye as the superhero ready to rescue your hair.

The Mane Choice POW Collection

(Courtesy The Mane Choice)

For those that know Adeleye, then obsessively working is the right title for this newest product line, as it perfectly describes its creator. Having started her business in her kitchen with just a few dollars and a will to make it work, she’s been an example for many Black beauty business owners of what you can accomplish with the right mindset, a strong work ethic and a great support system.

She also hosts The Bawse Conference each year to impart knowledge on other Black women and give them practical and actionable information to improve their businesses across all industries. If these hair care products work as hard as Adeleye, then we want ours, stat.

The new POW collection from The Mane Choice includes shampoo, conditioner, gel, leave-in and masks infused with Venus Bark, Kanka Extract, Biotin and Vitamins A & D. All products are currently available exclusively at ulta.com and start at $14.99.

You can also find other products from the brand, including the Heavenly Halo and Tropical Moringa collections currently on ulta.com.