The Best Online Retailers For Natural Hair Wigs
By Shalwah Evans ·

If you haven’t seen funny memes floating around about women rejecting traditional Valentine’s Day gifts for wigs, then you clearly have been on a social media hiatus. As the taboo around wearing wigs grows, and more women embrace hair pieces in order to try different styles, the business of wigs is expanding.

But the wig marketplace can be tricky and overwhelming to navigate if you’re a novice. And if you’re trying to purchase one for your Valentine or Galentine without guidance, it’ll be damn near impossible.

Don’t end up in a hairy situation. If she’s a naturalista, or wants to explore her curly, coily or kinky side, try one of these retailers. They’re great destinations for natural hair wigs, and for wigs that look completely natural.

01
XRS Beauty Hair
02
My First Wig
Whether it’s your first wig or your fifth, this is the perfect place to grab a new curly girl to help you change up your look. Prices vary but they’re not cheap, and neither is the quality of the hair. Shown: Jaleah-Improved Malaysian Curly Lace Front With With Bangs, $245
My First Wig
03
Natural Girl Wigs
This is a destination specifically for Afro-textured hair, including twists, locs, and braids. A kinky straight U-part wig lets you get that blowout feel without putting a whole lot of heat to your own hair. Be sure to blend the top and let the piece add drama, volume, and length if you want it. Shown: Kinky Blow Out U-part Wig, $205
Natural Girl Wigs
04
Knappy Hair Extensions
With premium 100% human hair, these pieces are top of the line and are priced like it. But you’ll have them for a long time and they’ll behave like your hair, except, you can take them off when it’s boiling hot in the summer. Shown: Kinky Koily U-part wig, $489
Knappy Hair Extensions
05
Heat Free Hair
Anyone in their natural hair journey understands the importance of being heat free. It’s so nice to be able to achieve the look you want without a salon-grade dryer, iron, or sew-in. The site even has wigs for when you want to explore your big chop side. Shown: “VIC” Wig, $249
Heat Free Hair
06
Sams Beauty
If you want to get a great natural looking wig and save some coins in the process, this is the retailer for you. You can go synthetic or human hair for a little more, but with so many styles to choose from, it’s a wig playground. Shown: Royal Sis Synthetic Hair Wig Natural Star Pre Tweezed, $28
Sams Beauty
07
HerGivenHair
For a good lace front that no one will ever detect to be a unit, this site is key. You can shop by texture and check out their tutorials. Shown: HerGivenHair Kinky Textured Lace Front Wig, starting at $315
HerGivenHair
08
Milawigs
For human hair wigs, synthetic options, and for all around tapping into your hairy alter-egos look no further. And if you like a bob, a wave, or a kinky curl they’ve got you covered. Shown: Afro Kinky Curly Lace Front Wigs Brazilian Virgin Human Hair, $169
Milawigs
