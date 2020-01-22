5 New Products To Add To Your Wash Day Routine

Photo: Getty

It’s time to make room in your shower caddy because new hair products launched this month, and they’re perfect for enhancing your curls and your boring wash day routine.

January brought us an innovative selection of products for cleansing, conditioning, and defining our curls. And new formulas that will help keep your strands healthy and hydrated.

The new year is always the best time for revamping your hair care routine, and these new products are just what you need to keep your tresses flourishing and fresh.



Check out the five best new hair products for updating your wash day arsenal below.

01 Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Water-To-Foam Shampoo This sulfate-free formula leaves your hair feeling clean, but it isn't your typical shampoo. It's a game-changing cleanser designed with liquid micellar technology, which means that it acts as a magnet for lifting dirt and oil from your strands and scalp without stripping your hair of moisture. Photo: Carols Daughter available at Carol's Daughter $11 Shop Now 02 Maui Moisture Shine + Awapuhui Conditioner This botanical infused conditioner will instantly quench dry and thirsty hair. Its made from a blend of Aloe Vera, Coconut water, and Awapuhi, a ginger flower known as the "shampoo plant," which is a centuries-old ingredient for softening and shinning hair. Photo: Maui Moisture available at CVS $10 Shop Now 03 Bomba Curl Forbidden Hair Mask Shrinkage and dullness can cramp any hairstyle. But thankfully, this new deep conditioning treatment infused with Cinnamon Extract, Pistachio, Turmeric, and Cupuacu Butter, a super-ingredient that prevents moisture loss, helps to stretch out curls and restore moisture and shine. Photo: Bomba Curl available at Bomba Curl $25 Shop Now 04 Afro Sheen Crown Defining Curl Cream Afro Sheen is making a comeback this year with a new line of products for making your curls pop. And a little bit of their new hydrating curl cream infused with flaxseed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter will keep your wash-n-go styles defined all day. Photo: Afro Sheen available at Amazon $10 Shop Now 05 BioSilk Silk Therapy® with Organic Coconut Oil Curl Cream This new product will smooth fly-aways without suffocating your strands. It's a lightweight coconut oil formula the seals the hair cuticle and adds superior shine. Photo: Bio Silk available at Amazon $23 Shop Now

