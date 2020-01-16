The Best Beauty Looks From The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Premiere

Photo: Getty

Seeing stars arrive on the black-carpet Tuesday night at the “Bad Boys for Life” premiere, was almost as exciting as watching the feature film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Celebrities brought their Beauty A-game to the Hollywood event, and along with plenty of hair and makeup inspiration.

We spotted glittery eyelids and glossy lips and a handful of dope hairdos including beautiful braids, sky scrapping top knots, and long layers a la Storm Reid and Jasmine Lawrence.

To see all the beauty looks that made us do a double-take, check out the gallery below . And don’t forget to see “Bad Boys for Life,” which will be in theaters everywhere this Friday.

01 Ella Mai
02 Saweetie
03 Vivica A. Fox
04 Storm Reid
05 Kharmony
06 Lalah Hathaway
07 Tiffany Haddish
08 Garcelle Beauvais
09 Kat Graham
10 LisaRaye McCoy
11 Yvette Nicole Brown
12 Jasmine Lawrence
13 Laura Govan

