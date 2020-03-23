Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

We’ve all been feeling the sting of not being able to get to the salons to keep up on our beauty regimens due to social distancing. But no one understands the stakes more than Tamera Mowry-Housley. Over the weekend, the actress and daytime TV host posted a photo of herself with her gray hairs prominent at her hairline.

“Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!” she wrote in the caption.

And we see why she’s OK with it. The mom of two looks absolutely gorgeous with her rosy cheeks, unique beauty marks, and grown woman grays all proudly on display.

But this isn’t the first time Mowry-Housley showed off her gray hair. In 2018, she sported her God-given grays on the red carpet at the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for a fun family night out.

(Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

If she’s covering them up regularly, she might want to consider letting those gray hairs down more often. She looks sophisticated and wise beyond her years with her small sprinkling of silver curls lining her edges. Plus, her face is so youthful it’ll be hard for anyone to mistake the one-time child actress for being much older than she is just because of a few gray hairs.