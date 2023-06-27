4 Must Have Hair Care Products to Complete Your Summer & Festival Looks

SheaMoisture

Tis the season for fun, creative hair styling and Summer festivities. That’s right, Summer is officially here and what better way to begin the season than to determine our favorite hairstyles to go with the Summer excitement. Whether you’ll be rocking your protective braids, your natural fro or whatever new creative trendy style you’re exploring, these SheaMoisture products are guaranteed to get you right!

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, SheaMoisture’s proven quality products are designed with textured hair in mind.

Looking to get fun and creative with some new hairstyles this Summer, these 4 must-have hair care products are the perfect additions to your Summer Wish List.

SheaMoisture

Scalp Moisture Cream

When it comes to our hair, we’ll take health over style anyday! Luckily for us, SheaMoisture products cater to both, including this Scalp Moisture Cream designed with hydration in mind. Infused with Aloe Butter, Vitamin B3 & Antioxidants, this cream moisturizes dry scalps, hydrates and secures protective styles.

SheaMoisture

Manuka Honey & Yogurt Mousse

Locs, braids and up-do girlies this one’s for you! We all know the perfect style starts with the product. The wrong product can make or break any hairstyle and with this SheaMoisture mousse you’re sure to be flawless every time. With its flake free and 24-hour frizz control, this product is a multi-styling mousse that nourishes and allows you to switch up your style without the stress.

SheaMoisture

Jamaican Black Castor Gel

Made with Shea butter, peppermint, apple cider vinegar and natural flaxseed oil, this product offers long lasting hold and shine for any hairstyle you’d like to create. The paraben-free product provides an easy way to style and manage your locs, braids, bun, and several other styles requiring lasting hold.

SheaMoisture

Coconut Hibiscus Edge Gel

Now it wouldn’t be the perfect Summer or hairstyle without laid edges. This Coconut Hibiscus Edge Gel tames frizz and flyaways keeping your hair intact throughout the hot Summer days. Made with coconut, hibiscus, flaxseed, silk protein and neem oil, this product was made to help thick hair/ curly girls achieve smooth, defined sleek styles with ease.

To add these products to your Summer wishlist, click here to view more.