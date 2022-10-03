The Three Products I Use To Keep My Newly Relaxed Hair Hydrated

Blake Newby

I’ve got some news to share: I’m no longer a natural girl. After more than a decade of embracing my coily texture, I had to make a decision that was more fitting to my lifestyle—getting a relaxer. While I knew it would make my hair more manageable, which it did, I wasn’t expecting the fact that I would basically have to completely relearn my strands again, starting with a brand new haircare routine.

Luckily, I already knew that amika boasted collection after collection equipped for any texture, so I didn’t have to search too hard. Drawn to the Hydro Rush line due to its formulas with two of my favorite ingredients: hyaluronic acid and squalane – I knew it’d be a hit. And I wasn’t wrong.

Check out the three products that have made this transition so much easier.

amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Shampoo

Since having to completely rejigger my hair routine, finding the perfect shampoo has proven my hardest feat. With the porosity of my strands changing completely, my hair was stripped of its natural oils with practically every wash. This formula, however, has proven successful.

With a beautiful and rich lather, this is the ideal first step in a wash routine for someone with a compromised texture. Rather than feeling brittle and rubbery — which my hair easily can these days— it feels soft and clean, not limp. First I drench my hair to ensure the hair follicle is fully open, then apply a generous amount of shampoo and scrub away.

amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Conditioner

Because my hair gets drier quicker, my priorities in a conditioner have evolved. While it almost solely used to be about moisture, I now also prioritize frizz control. Made specifically for dry, low-porosity hair, this formula, especially when used in conjunction with the shampoo, is a system that I suggest for anyone seeking immediate hair relief.

I apply it to soaking wet hair, using a brush to work the product through, and let it sit under a plastic cap for about a half an hour. Sometimes, I’ll even sit beneath a hooded dryer for a longer period to really make sure I soak up all the benefits.

After, I rinse and move on to styling as usual.

amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner

Exclusively wearing my hair straight these days, figuring out the best post-wash hydration method that doesn’t leave my hair greasy and weighed down is key. With just a few spritzes of this leave-in, I don’t have to apply anything else — not oils, not pomades, nothing. I spray onto my damp or wet hair, blow dry as usual, and then flat iron for bouncy, healthy hair that styles in an instant.

But make no mistake, you don’t have to have relaxed hair to reap the benefits of this collection.Whether your hair is straight, wavy, or ultra-curly, this is the collection you need for simplicity, hydration and shine.