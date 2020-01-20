Natural Hair Took The SAG Awards By Storm

Photo: Getty

Black hair is magical. If you didn’t know it before watching the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night, then we’re pretty sure you know it now. Because the natural hairstyles were out of this world.

Between Danai Gurira’s spellbinding mohawk, and Samira Wiley’s gravity-defying curls, the magic was undeniable. But the head-turning looks didn’t end there.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o rocked an enchanting afro, and hair artist Nai’vasha converted Logan Browning’s curly crop into whimsical cornrows, proving that there’s even more than one way to transform our TWAs (teeny weeny afros).

Lately, the “Dear White People” actress has been delivering a generous dose of hair inspiration for short naturals, so we caught up with Browning’s hairstylist to get tips for recreating her SAG look.

“The whole idea of tonight look was to edge up Logan’s custom Jason Wu gown. So I thought an elegant spin on classic cornrows was the way to go,” Nai’vasha told ESSENCE.

To get the look Nai’vasha recommends saturating your hair with a leave-in conditioner. Then after brushing your hair thoroughly with your favorite detangling brush, she recommends sectioning your hair into four quadrants going straight back and adding a quarter size amount of gel to each section. Then delicately, French braid each section and finish the look by defining your edges with a tiny amount of gel and a mist of holding spray.

“Women can switch up TWAs by experimenting with texture play, extensions, and even hot tools,” said Nai’vasha. “That liberation will never get old.”

To see how more stars switched up their natural strands, check out the gallery below.

01 Lupita Nyong'o Steve Granitz/WireImage 02 Danai Gurira Photo: Getty 03 Samira Wiley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 04 Cynthia Erivo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 05 Logan Browning Steve Granitz/WireImage

Share :