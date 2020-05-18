YouTube

While headwraps are having a moment for some because quarantine means not being able to get to their regular stylists, any Black woman will tell you that they’ve always been a staple in our community. They’re not a substitute for a great hairstyle, they’re a complement to our wonderful curls, coils, and kinks.

Artist S.O. understands this, and his song “Headwrap Diaries” which appears on his fifth album Augustine’s Legacy, is a heartwarming tribute to his wife Sophia and the beauty and symbolism of her hair adornments.

“She looks amazing in it, so I wanted to write about my experience as a husband of a Black woman who wore headwraps,” he said. “As I started writing it, I realized that the experiences I wrote about in the song were not only my wife’s but all women who wear headwraps.”

When the Nigerian-born rapper partnered with Fanm Djanm headwrap company to create a visually stunning video to accompany the track, that showing of love for headwraps reached a whole new level.

It was the perfect opportunity for Paola Mathé, founder and creative director of Fanm Djanm to make her directorial debut. She used the opportunity to collaborate and honor Black creatives throughout the entire process. The video included wardrobe from the sustainable label Studio 189, which was styled by creative visionary Al Malonga, and featured models Diandra Forrest, Tatiana Cooper and Aluoch Catherine, as well as S.O.’s wife Sophia and daughter Sade Rose.

“I wanted to show all types of beauty and strength,” Mathé said. “It was important for me to show different generations, skin tones, and Afro hair texture in such a beautiful, natural way.”

The video also included work from several Black artists and was shot in a home that belongs to a Black artist in Brooklyn.

Aside from being such a breathtaking representation of Black Girl Magic, the song and the video are a reminder that the natural hair movement is only growing. But based on her thriving business, Mathé already knew that.

“Headwraps have always been a staple and an incredibly powerful statement and accessory,” she tells ESSENCE. “We’ve had customers get married and give birth in our headwraps. We’ve had doctors walk into their offices in our headwraps. We’ve also had lawyers wear our headwraps to court. We’ve had incredible artists perform and walk the red carpet in our headwraps.”

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a headwrap at the 75th Annual Golden Globes (Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She continues, “I’ve seen this beautiful accessory on some of my favorite iconic women like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, India Arie, Maya Angelou, Nina Simone, Lupita Nyongo, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. And now, we have a wonderful tribute in song form from S.O. that makes us want to dance and revel in our beauty while celebrating the headwrap. To me, that’s as next level as it can get.”