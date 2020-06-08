Ciara shared an adorable video to Instagram Sunday that will make you smile and Google her famous relationship prayer.

The “Beauty Marks” singer said years ago that she prayed for a God-fearing man who loves kids, and the new video of her husband Russell Wilson tenderly doing their 3-year-old daughter’s hair— singing worship music— proves that God is still in the blessing business.

Ciara captioned the video clip of the daddy-daughter moment with a warm message.

“My Beautiful Black man and My Beautiful Black Princess,” wrote the “Goodies” singer. “Worshiping and Hairstyling,” she added with hashtag #Sunday.

The past few weeks have been pretty heavy, and the touching video is just what we need to uplift our spirits. Check it out.

Ciara and Wilson wed in July 2016. The two are parents to Sienna along with Ciara’s son with rapper Future, who’s also named Future. The singer and NFL superstar announced back in April that she’s expecting another baby—a boy.