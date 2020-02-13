NYFW: 2020 Hair Trends From The Runway

01
Bold Bangs
Models showed off LaQuan Smith's FW2020 collection with R&B inspired hairstyles dreamt up by lead hairstylist and Dyson global styling ambassador, Jawara Wauchope--which means there were plenty of braids, twist, and bangs. “I was going through some nineties R&B albums, and I decided to pull inspiration," said Jawara.
02
Big Beautiful Hair
There's no way anyone could have missed the big hair moments at Christopher John Roger's runway show, where hairstylist Naeemah LaFond sent models down the catwalk, rocking colossal afros, coiffed into sophisticated shapes.
03
Whimsical Waves
Backstage at Alice + Olivia, TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan added adornments to bohemian, rock-inspired waves. "This collection is super 70’s, bohemian, and rock-inspired so we went for undone waves with adornments in the hair to match the clothes on the runway," said Marjan.
04
Exquisite Extensions
The hair on the runway at Christian Siriano had "loose Harley Quinn ties," said Marjan. "We added pink and blue extensions to sleek ponytails so you’d see pops of color in the back and a clean finish in the front.”
05
Sporty Ponytails
Marjan also gave our go-to 'do for the gym a fun edit backstage at Chromat. "The theme of the show has Olympic undertones, so we wanted to create a look that felt sporty for training," she said. And what's more sporty than a ponytail?
06
Fantasy Top-Knots
At Rodarte, Oldie Gilbert trimmed top-knots with tulle and flowers. “Based off the collection, we wanted the hair to look like a fairy tale, very ethereal. Like a young, cool girl who could be the wife of a vampire,” said the TRESemmé NYFW Stylist.
07
Chic Chignons
Celebrity hair stylist Ursula Stephens kept the strands sleek for the S by Serena AW20 show. “This look is all about being super sleek. Slicked back, almost wet-looking hair into a low chignon bun at the nape of the neck. A modern feel with timeless style,” said Stephens.
08
Beautiful Basics
For Brandon Maxwell's runway show, stylist Bob Recine kept the hair basic with deep side parts and straight hair pulled into a low ponytail and finished the look with a ribbon. The most basic, yet stylish hair accessory of them all.
09
Bedazzled Braids
The hairstylist backstage at Jonathen Cohen ornamented braids with pearls.