Naturally Curly Needs YOUR Vote For Best of the Best 2021!

If you’ve been transitioning or building yourself a healthy hair routine, you know it can take a whole lot of trial and a whole lot of error. It can be a lengthy and costly undertaking, and that’s why there’s nothing quite like finding that Holy Grail product that gives your curls or coils exactly what they need. When you find the one, you want to shout it from the rooftops – and this is your chance to do just that!

Every year NaturallyCurly.com, the leading resource for the natural and textured hair community for the past 20 years, polls the community for your favorite hair care products of the year. Thousands of community members vote and the winners receive the NaturallyCurly Best of the Best award. Is there a detangling tool that you cannot live without? A blogger who coached you through your natural hair journey? A new collection or small brand you want to give recognition to? This is your opportunity to give a shout out to the brands you’ve been loving in 2021.

To vote, take NaturallyCurly’s quick Best of the Best survey and let us know which products YOU think are the best on the market and you would hands-down recommend to a curlfriend. It doesn’t matter if they’re your long-time holy grails, or new found favorites – we want to hear it.

Once you complete the survey you’ll be entered to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards! The survey ends this Friday, November 19 at 11:59pm EST, so make sure you make your voice heard.

Fill out the survey here!