We all know that when it comes to being at the forefront of the trends, Black women are where it’s at. And when it comes to hair, everyone wants theirs to be able to do what our curls, coils, kinks, and waves can do. So it’s no wonder that this fashion month, natural hair dominated the front rows and street style beauty.
As the natural hair movement of the last decade continues into 2020 we’re seeing so many beautiful new ways to rock our tresses. And the more we see it in the front rows, the more we’ll see it on the runways and in the magazines—on Black models. We celebrate our natural crowns daily, so it was inspiring to see so many of them proudly on display through the season.
Check out some of the beautiful curls and braids (and even locs) that gave fashion weeks around the U.S. and Europe that extra beauty swag.
01
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Edward Oforo/Edo Photography
02
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Edward Oforo/Edo Photography
03
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images
04
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Edward Oforo/Edo Photography
05
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
06
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Edward Oforo/Edo Photography
07
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Edward Oforo/Edo Photography
08
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images
09
Natural Hair Dominated Fashion Season
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: A guest wearing yellow bandana, brown faux fur coat outside the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Day Nine on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)