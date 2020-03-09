Edward Oforo/Edo Photography

We all know that when it comes to being at the forefront of the trends, Black women are where it’s at. And when it comes to hair, everyone wants theirs to be able to do what our curls, coils, kinks, and waves can do. So it’s no wonder that this fashion month, natural hair dominated the front rows and street style beauty.

As the natural hair movement of the last decade continues into 2020 we’re seeing so many beautiful new ways to rock our tresses. And the more we see it in the front rows, the more we’ll see it on the runways and in the magazines—on Black models. We celebrate our natural crowns daily, so it was inspiring to see so many of them proudly on display through the season.

Check out some of the beautiful curls and braids (and even locs) that gave fashion weeks around the U.S. and Europe that extra beauty swag.