ICYMI: Naomi Campbell Has A New Hairstyle

Photo: Getty

A lot went on during Grammy weekend, which is why we almost missed Naomi Campbell’s drastic hair transformation. The supermodel was among the horde of people crowding Clive Davis’s swanky pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. And if it weren’t for her iconic facial features–bright brown eyes, full lips, and impeccable bone structure, we wouldn’t have recognized the fashion figure in her new haircut.

Campbell departed from her signature long locks and stepped out in a chic jaw-length haircut, and maybe your next one too.

If the blunt crop has you itching to try a bob like us, see every angle of your new look below.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

