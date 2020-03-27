Melanie Fiona’s Hair Is Now 14 Inches Shorter, And You Have To See Her Big Chop

Photo: Getty

When Coco Chanel said, “a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” she was on to something. Not only can cutting your hair give you a brand new look, but it can also jumpstart a new chapter in your life, which is the reason why many women refer to the big chop as a life-changing experience—including singer Melanie Fiona.

On Thursday, the music artist shared a video of her big chop to Instagram, with a touching caption that explains why cutting her hair was a rebirth of sorts.



The singer has always wanted to cut her, but she was waiting for certain circumstances to change. As time went on, however, her hair and spirit became heavier. So she finally decided to make the big chop.

“I woke up with clear intention to energetically move along the process I have felt so stagnated by, and to do something to empower myself without needing anyone’s permission or validation,” said Fiona. “I told no one. Not a single person. This was solely for me– an exercise in empowerment, breaking cycles, energetic release, and rebirth.”

“This is not a video about my hair. This is a representation of how small I had allowed myself to become. Years of carrying lost confidence, disappointment, failed expectations, hiding in fear….. covering me until I couldn’t see myself anymore. Literally! I needed to free myself from this programming. I was ready for my outer appearance to reflect my inner vision and life I wanted for myself moving forward,” she captioned another post.

So, how short did she go?

In Instagram post, the singer revealed that she is “14 inches shorter and a life-time of energy lighter.”

Celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright, styled the singer’s short locks into a chic wavy bob and we’re loving her hair cut.

“When you are ready to make a change, do it. You do not need the permission of anyone or anything else. You have the power and the freedom to choose– always,” she said.