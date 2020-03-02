Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Braided Bangs

Photo: Getty

On Sunday “Us” actress Lupita Nyong’o celebrated her Birthday amongst friends in Lagos, Nigeria.

Photos from the 37-year-old’s birthday party, show Nyong’o all smiles with her flawless skin on display, and her hair styled into a braided bun with bedazzled bangs.

Nyong’o showed off the dope ‘do in an Instagram post, and a few more FOMO triggering clips from the eventful weekend, including one where she shows us how to stun like a “Lagos Slay Queen.“

In the video, Lupita’s braided bangs crept out from underneath a gorgeous electric blue head wrap and they framed her face, adorned in pink eyeshadow and a deep red lip.

“Funmbi said, ‘Make her look like a Lagos slay queen.’ Tolu obliged,” Nyong’o captioned the post.

For notes on how to slay braided bangs, check out Lupita’s looks below.

