YouTube

We’ve seen the ankle-length braided ponytail swoop into the lineup of hair trends some seasons ago and segment itself as a summer go to for celebrities and everyday women alike, this year too. But many women around the country still can’t get to their stylists for help with their hair. Yet, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions have not ceased to exist.

Luckily for all of us Annagjid “Kee” Taylor, the celebrity hairstylist who works with some of our favorite Tinseltown beauties such as Keke Palmer, Nafessa Williams, Tika Sumpter, Tiffany Haddish and Amber Riley, is giving us the tools to achieve this beloved style on our own.

“This style has such a surprising impact—it’s sleek and dramatic all at once,” she tells ESSENCE. “It’s like a quiet storm: from the front it looks like a chic sleek pony, but from the back [there’s that] wow factor. It’s classy and bougie, but a little bit ratchet!”

Ankle-length braided ponytails by Kee Taylor

(Courtesy of Kee Taylor)

Taylor is a salon owner and founder of the hair care line Deeper Than Hair, and the woman who penned the illustrated children’s book All Hair Is Good Hair, which reinforces the beauty of Black hair for our girls. And she had most of our hearts when she started what became the #DMXChallenge—which is still one of the best hair challenges to launch on social media to date.

In this gem of a tutorial, Taylor gives the step-by-step rundown on how to achieve this ankle-grazing look. With her fun commentary and girlfriend-to-girlfriend advice (she is very precise and we love it), she makes getting this star favorite look easy. And whatever challenges exist, she says, are worth the payoff.

“The hardest part of executing this style is that your arms are going to be killing you way before you’re ready,” says Taylor. “While not being able to see the back of your head is tricky, you can feel your way through that. But your arms are going to get tired way before you’re done with the style. Just take breaks to rest when you need them so you can refresh and get ready to finish the job!”