This summer we’ve seen the Jheri curl, one of the unlikeliest Black hair trends of the ’80s, make its way back into the zeitgeist—and people are loving it. But this time around, like any modern take on a throwback, it has a twist. Ladies (and gentlemen) are executing this style without chemicals, and on natural coils, kinks and curls.

Countless beauty influencers have all praised the unexpectedly beautiful results of Luster’s S-Curl Wave Jel Activator in giving them bouncy and juicy (but not Coming To America couch stain juicy) curls with staying power. Even ESSENCE’s Executive Video Producer, Stephanie Hodges-Dunivan, decided to try the style on her 12-year-old son.

“The curl definition–I’m in love, I’m in love!” she sang cheerfully as she worked product through his hair.

Like many of the other ladies who tried the style, Hodges-Dunivan said that the longest process was drying since the hair was so dense with product. Another thing that almost all the reviewers noted was that the hair felt really soft and the activator gel was really moisturizing even though it was really tacky between fingers. For someone with low porosity hair this could be a workaround for your typically thirsty strands.

A little bit of activator paired with some Eco Styler gel goes a long way in creating this sustainable wash-n-go with the aesthetic complexity of a twist out. Even days later, her son’s curls were still defined.

“I would say that I want to find a routine that he would do himself, but let’s be real—he’s not going to do this himself,” she said. “But it’s all good. I love the results.”

Our hair never ceases to exceed expectations. We feel a hair challenge coming on.

Check out some of the other jheri curl successes that we are reveling in.