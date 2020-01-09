Jada Pinkett Smith’s New Hair Is Cut and Color Goals

After you’ve made the big chop for the new year, you may struggle to find different ways to style your new ‘do. But fear not. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is serving up plenty of inspiration for ladies with short hair.

On Wednesday, the “Red Table Talk” host posted a photo to Instagram showing off her new cut and color. And the look which features messy curls and a brilliant blond hue proves that wearing a TWA (teeny-weeny-afro) isn’t your only option.

Adding texture to your tresses and coloring your coif are a few easy and stylish ways to switch things up. And Pinkett reminds us that cutting your hair is the perfect opportunity to get creative.

