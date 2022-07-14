Celebrate Your Curls & Coils

Get ready to let your texture inspire you! You already know that Aveda can help define your waves, curls, coils, and natural texture with powerful products made just for you—but they are taking it up a level with an event you don’t want to miss!

Aveda invites you to celebrate your texture with a special event dedicated to all you curly girls out there! You’ll hear from experts, like Naomi Dove. She recognized the concept of hair identity at a very young age. In retrospect, she realized that there was a misconstrued notion of what “acceptable” hair should look like. Nothing about her natural hair was beautiful according to TV, and magazines she was exposed to and this led to hair depression (weeks of not coming out of the house, refusing to see people, crying because of a fundamental imbalance in your world view). Naomi didn’t stop “hiding” her hair until 6 years ago when she let her natural 4C locks free. “I feel I am at my most authentic self and feel celebrated- my natural hair IS my identity” says Naomi. “I am here to encourage and celebrate all textures and bring them to life however they choose to wear it!” She goes on to say that regardless how a black woman chooses to wear their hair, she believes it should be celebrated. “Our hair is unique, shape shifting and fun! You may see me in braids one day and a fro the next,” says Naomi. “Don’t question it…just celebrate ME.”

Hear From Naomi (and More!) at The Ultimate Curls & Coils Event: July 13-17

• 20% off Aveda’s Best for Curl Product Picks. Plus, you’ll receive complimentary premium samples with your purchase.

• Enjoy a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with an Aveda Artist from the comfort of your own home who can hand

pick products designed for your unique hair needs.

• Discover top tips and pro tutorials.

• Attend live master classes with curl gurus.

Master Class Calendar

Wednesday, July 13th at 12PM ET

BEACH POOL DAY + HOW TO PREVENT DAMAGE with Naomi Dove.

Thursday, July 14th at 2PM ET

PROTECTIVE STYLES + MUST HAVES FOR THE BEST CURLS & COILS with Tiffany Quick.

Friday, July 15th at 12PM ET

TRAVEL HACKS FOR CURLS & COILS with Naomi Dove.

Sunday, July 17th at 2PM ET

STYLING NATURAL HAIR FOR HUMIDITY with Juan Perez on Instagram Live.

Register now so you don’t miss a moment of this special event. Click here to learn more and enroll now.