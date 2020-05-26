Photo: Getty

Retired basketball star Dwyane Wade debuted a crimson-colored do over the weekend, and he gave us a look at his hair transformation in a series of TikTok videos.

Before becoming a redhead, the former Miami Heat shooting guard who has naturally dark tresses lifted his hair to light blond. And Wade’s TikTok videos have us questioning if blonds really do have more fun.

The videos also reveal that the NBA all-star isn’t the only member of the Wade family who has a new look. Wade’s daughter Zaya also changed her hair color.

Rocking pink locks, the 12-year-old appeared alongside her dad on TikTok, and it’s safe to say the daddy-daughter duo is hair goals.

Wade shared his fiery new look on Instagram. He captioned the post “When they think they know you–Switch it up!” and added the hashtag #redhairdontcare.