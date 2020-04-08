10 Black Hair Care Creators Give The ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ A New Twist

Photo: Getty

By now, you’re probably familiar with the viral #DontRushChallenge that gives the world a lens to the many facets of Black beauty.

The entertaining videos showcase how effortless it is for us to switch up our look, and on Tuesday, creators behind the hair care brands that make achieving a myriad of hairstyles possible gave the challenge a new twist.

To the sounds of Tupac’s “Gangsta Party,” the beauty bosses shared America’s most wanted products for transforming kinky and curly tresses along with stylish stay-at-home looks.

And whether you’re on a hunt for a new shampoo and conditioner, or inspiring Black businesswomen to follow, the new iteration of the #DontRushChallenge is well worth the watch.

Take a look a the cute clip below.