Curly Styling Routine Must-Haves

Mizani

It’s time to embrace what makes you unique—yes, we’re talking about your gorgeous curls! Sure it’s easy to get caught up in trends, but curly girl, Breanna is here to show you that natural hair is so versatile and powerful. “When you master your own head of hair, you can create hairstyles that make you stand out,” says Breanna.

According to Breanna, “Taking care of your body from top to bottom is a must and your hair is where it begins – the crown!” Now get ready to love your texture and curl patterns with her style routine. Spoiler, she says healthy hair is the key for a polished style and to retain length, plus she’s even sharing her go-to products.

Keep reading and follow her three steps below!

Wash

Breanna starts with the Mizani Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo to really break down all of the product build-up and edge control her hair has accumulated throughout the week. “Since it’s a moisturizing shampoo, it allows me to start the detangle process a little earlier,” she says.

Then it’s onto Mizani’s Moisture Fusion Intense Moisturizing Mask because she says that once you condition, nothing you use afterwards is really penetrating the hair. “The cuticle has already soaked up the conditioner and is now closed,” she says. “I want all of the benefits of the mask, so I apply that right after shampoo and detangle.”

Prep

Before leaving the shower she usually adds Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In while her hair is wet to help her retain moisture.

Then it’s all about the perm prep. “For my perm rod set, I also followed up with the Mizani Coco Dew Prestyling Spray before blow drying,” she says.

Style

She only went with one styler for this amazing look. “I wanted a really light and fluffy perm rod set so I used the Mizani 25 Miracle Cream as my only styler and made sure to apply it mostly to my ends so that I could preserve my stretched hair.”

She installed the perm rods, let them set overnight and then took them down the next day. After separating and fluffing her curls she finished the look with my Mizani 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil!

Love this look? Get more style inspo from Breanna and more amazing products at Mizani.com.