CROWN Act Passes Colorado House, Moves On To Senate

Photo: Getty

The state of Colorado is poised to become the fourth state to ban hair discrimination, joining California, New York, and New Jersey.

In The Colorado House of Representatives this week, a bill was passed that will outlaw discrimination based on hairstyle, type, or texture, and it is reported that it will reach the Senate by the end of the week.

The bill that is known as the CROWN Act, introduced last year by California State Senator Holly Mitchell to create a respectful and open world for natural hair, “is an important step forward for racial equality and freedom of expression,” says House Representative Leslie Herod.



“It’s time that we state clearly that in Colorado, people who chose to express their culture and heritage through their hairstyle will be embraced and not subjected to discrimination,” she tweeted.

Last Sunday at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, “Hair Love” creator and Oscar winner Matthew Cherry urged states to pass the CROWN Act, and it seems as if Colorado heard his message loud and clear.

To help change the legislation on hair discrimination in your state, sign the petition here.