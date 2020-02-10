The Best Hair Moments From Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show

Photo: Getty Images

Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show is the ultimate destination for multicultural beauty inspiration. Every year the trade show brings beauticians and students together for a weekend of education, entertainment, and hair competitions. This year wasn’t any different.

Over the weekend, attendees brought their A-game to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta to compete and earn cash prizes.

Texas hairstylist 24K, entered the fantasy hair competition, and while she didn’t win, her hairdo deserves recognition.

She created a basketball and halo out of braiding hair and topped the dope ‘do off with a Kobe Bryant-inspired doll.

The hairstyle was one of many heartwarming tributes we’ve seen this month, dedicated to a late basketball legend.

“I’ve been dreaming about this look,” she told ESSENCE. “It took five days to create, and while it wasn’t completely finished, I love the way it came out.”

To see some of the show-stopping hair moment from the beauty show over the years, check out the gallery below.