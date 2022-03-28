Beyoncé’s Performers Wore Braids In Honor of Venus and Serena Williams At The 2022 Academy Awards

Mega-star, Beyoncé, opened the live telecast at the 2022 Academy Awards with an excellent rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” (for which she recieved a nomination for Best Original Song) from the Venus and Serena Williams biopic, King Richard.

Paying homage to the Williams sisters, the performance was recorded on court in Compton, California, where the sisters studied tennis under the tutelage of their father, Richard, and went on to achieve legendary success.

The singer and her performers rocked fluorescent green ensembles—that echoed that of a tennis ball—symbolizing the game that the sisters honed during a 20-year period on the tennis court.

The performers wore their hair in braids embellished with incandescent beads, which was the Williams sisters’ distinctive style as they flexed their skills on the court for all to see. This was a full tribute to the work ethic, style and legacy of the world’s greatest tennis legacy.

We also couldn’t leave out the fact that Ms. Blue Ivy herself made a surprise appearance in the video as one of the dancers, looking as fly as ever with a pair of shades (and hitting all the choreography).

Overall, Beyoncé’s performance was incredible, meaningful, and all we had hoped for from our Queen.

See the performance for yourself: