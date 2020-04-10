7 Easy Easter Hairstyles To Try On Your Little One At Home

Photo: Getty

We may not be able to celebrate Easter at church this year, but we can still stream services online and put on our Sunday’s best for the occasion.

Getting dressed up on Easter Sunday is a tradition in the Black community, and we always look forward to seeing women dressed in elaborate church hats, and children with baubles and bows in their hair.

Let’s be honest. The little ones tend to steal the show and to help keep the tradition going, we’ve rounded up a few dope kid-friendy dos for you try on your mini-me, at home.

Criss Cross Braid Buns

Video: GlamFam

Side Ponytail With Beads

Photo: Sekora and Sefari

Fulani Bun

Video:Shanillia26

Curly Faux Hawk

Video: IAMAWOG

Braidless French Braid

Video: IAMTRAHEH

Ponytail Twists

Video: Shanillia26

Regal Ringlets