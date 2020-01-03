5 Products That Will Get Your Hair Off To A Healthy Start

Photo: Getty

Although we’ve entered a new decade and a new year, many women are experiencing the same old struggles with their hair including thinning, dryness, and shedding.

Unfortunately, it’s going to take more than a resolution to get healthy hair. But there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the process.

Along with a diet that’s rich in fatty acids, a hair care regimen that includes products and tools that promote hair growth can help you achieve the hair of your dreams, whether it be big bouncy curls or long locks.

Here are the products that will get your hair off to a healthy start this year.

01 The Mane Choice Multi-Vitamin Scalp Nourishing Growth Oil A lack of nutrients can cause hair to shed. To ensure retention, add this nourishing growth oil to your hair care regimen. It's formulated with a blend of natural oils that help to reduce shedding, revitalize and rejuvenate the scalp and support hair growth and retention. Photo: Target available at Target $12 Shop Now 02 Vanity Planet Groove Rejuvenating Scalp Massager Massaging your scalp is more than a great way to unwind after a long day. It's also helpful for promoting hair growth. This vibrating tool increases blood flow to your scalp to promote hair growth and lifts dead skin cells that cause dandruff. It can be used in the shower or on the go. Photo: Vanity Planet available at Vanity Planet $39 Shop Now 03 Equinox Professional Shears Razor Edge Series If you have split ends, a trim every eight to twelve weeks will prevent them from unraveling up the hair shaft and keep your strands healthy. Photo: Amazon available at Amazon $15 Shop Now 04 SugarBairHair Vitamins Hair vitamins are a great way to give your scalp the nutrients it needs to stimulate hair growth. These berry-flavored gummies formulated with vitamins and minerals will help you achieve longer and stronger hair. Photo: Amazon available at Amazon $30 Shop Now 05 Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops If you don't believe in miracles, you will after using this popular product for regrowing hair. It's formulated with essential oils that enhance blood circulation, detoxify the scalp, and stimulate the hair follicle. When used as recommended, you'll see results in as little as four weeks. Photo: Target available at Target $20 Shop Now

