5 New Products That Will Put Moisture Back Into Your Hair

Finding products that will moisturize and nourish your curls won’t fix all of your problems (sorry), but at least they’ll solve the ones that stem from dry hair.
You know the ones–and they make you cringe every time you run a comb or your finger through your hair–and even contemplate the big chop. And just so we’re clear here, we’re talking about excessive shedding and brittleness.
The good news is they don’t have to be on the list of things you worry about every day. We’ve rounded up 5 products below, that will hydrate your locks, and keep dry hair drama at bay.
01
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo
Neutrogena's Healthy Scalp Collection, which features pH balanced products that are clinically proven to moisturize your scalp without stripping your hair of nutrients, includes this hydrating shampoo that's infused with hyaluronic acid, our favorite ingredient for locking in moisture.
02
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Mask
If you need an excuse to rack up VIB points at Sephora, then add this clean, ultra-hydrating deep conditioner to your basket at check out. It's was developed with 4C hair in mind and contains lightweight ingredients that will leave hair feeling buttery smooth. Not to mention, this incredible line is Black-owned.
03
Mylon's Avocado & Green Tea Deep Conditioner
This new Black-owned hair care brand offers a range of products formulated to help grow and retain long healthy hair, including this hydrating conditioner infused with avocado and green tea. The blend of conditioning ingredients leaves curls soft and easy to manage for days on end.
04
Tress Organix Smoothing Silk Cream with Honey & Hibiscus
This product is perfect for keeping blowouts and other heat styles smooth and hydrated. It contains organic ingredients that instantly hydrate the hair, and tames flyaways without disrupting your look.
05
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Shampoo
If you're looking for a shampoo that isn't harsh on your hair and is soothing on the scalp and hypoallergenic, then try this dermatologist-approved cleanser that's packed with nourishing vitamins and minerals that calm and hydrate the hair, including Aloe-Vera, Oat Milk, Vitamin E, Vitamin B5 and Green Tea Extract.