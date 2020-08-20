5 New Products That Will Put Moisture Back Into Your Hair

Photo: Courtesy of Briogeo

Finding products that will moisturize and nourish your curls won’t fix all of your problems (sorry), but at least they’ll solve the ones that stem from dry hair.

You know the ones–and they make you cringe every time you run a comb or your finger through your hair–and even contemplate the big chop. And just so we’re clear here, we’re talking about excessive shedding and brittleness.

The good news is they don’t have to be on the list of things you worry about every day. We’ve rounded up 5 products below, that will hydrate your locks, and keep dry hair drama at bay.