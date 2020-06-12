40 Founders Of Black-Owned Hair Care Brands You Should Know About
Photo: Instagram/@therochellegraham
By Jennifer Ford ·

Black women have a unique set of hair care needs that aren’t easily understood—which is why the companies who create products specially formulated for our kinky, curly and coily tresses hold a special place in our hearts.

At the helm of these beloved brands are Black business owners who’ve made it their mission from the beginning to address the gaps in effective hair care options for people of color.

They’ve made it their mission to create safe products that work on our varied hair textures while simultaneously generating millions of dollars for the Black community—both equally critical tasks most industry giants fail to accomplish.

In the wake of the recent nationwide call for increased long-term support of Black-owned businesses, there’s no better time than now to recognize the men and women behind these brands created for us and by us.

Here are 40 of the founders behind our favorite Black-owned hair care brands that need our continued support now more than ever.

Editor’s Note: There are several Black-owned hair care brands and we regret that we could not include them all, and their founders, in this list. ESSENCE will continue to promote Black-owned brands and entrepreneurs creating quality products year-round.

01
Keya James
Keya James, founder and CEO of Tailored Beauty
Photo: Instagram/@keyajames
02
Nancy Twine
Nancy Twine, founder & CEO of Briogeo
Nancy Twine
03
Monique Rodriguez
Monique Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Mielle Organics
Photo: Instagram/@exquisitemo
04
Nickie Nou
Nickie Nou, founder and CEO of Curls Dynasty
Photo: Instagram/@nickienou
05
Ellen Rucker and Ione Rucker
Ellen Rucker and Ione Rucker, founders of Rucker Roots
06
Mahisha Dellinger
Mahisha Dellinger, founder and CEO of Curls
Photo: Instagram/ @Mahisha_Dellinger
07
Jasmine Lawrence
Jasmine Lawrence, founder of Eden Body Works
Photo: Instagram/@edenjasmine
08
Rochelle Graham-Campbell
Rochelle Graham-Campbell, founder and CEO of Alikay Naturals
Photo: Instagram/@therochellegraham
09
Whitney White
Whitney White, founder of Melanin Haircare
Photo: Instagram/@naptural85
10
Ayo Ogun
Ayo Ogun McCants, founder and CEO of Soultanicals
Photo: Instagram/ @ayosoulceo
11
Taliah Waajid
Taliah Waajid, founder of Taliah Waajid Natural Hair
Photo: Antoinne Duane Jones
12
Charlotte Mensah
Charlotte Mensah, founder of Manketti Oil Haircare Range
Photo: Charlotte Mensah
13
Jessica Dupart
Jesseca Dupart, founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products
Photo: Instagram/ @darealbbjudy
14
Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris
Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris, founder of Alodia Hair Care
Photo: Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris
15
Anthony Dickey
Anthony Dickey, founder of Hair Rules
Photo: Getty
16
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, founder of TPH by Taraji
Photo: Instagram/@tphbytaraji
17
Julian R. Addo
Julian R. Addo, founder of Adwoa Beauty
Photo: Instagram/@julianraddo
18
Michelle Scott-Lynch
Michelle Scott-Lynch, founder of Bouclème
Photo: Instagram/ @boucleme
19
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross, founder and CEO of PATTERN
Photo: Instagram/@patternbeauty
20
Annagji Kee Taylor
Annagji Kee Taylor, founder and CEO of Shear Genius Collection
Photo: Instagram/@sosheargenius
21
Obia Ewah
Obia Ewah, founder and CEO of OBIA Naturals.
Photo: Instagram/ @obianaturals
22
Pamela J. Booker
Pamela J. Booker, founder and CEO Koils By Nature
Photo:Instagram/@pamelajbooker
23
Lois Reid-Hines
Lois Reid-Hines, co-founder of Tropic Isle Living
Photo: Instagram/ @tropicisleliving
24
Janell Stephens
Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose
Photo: Instagram/@janell_stephens
25
Chris-Tia Donaldson
Chris-Tia Donaldson, founder and CEO of Thank God It’s Natural (tgin)
Photo: Instagram/ @tginceo
26
Wendy Levy and Kim Etheredge
Wendy Levy and Kim Etheredge, founders of Mixed Chicks
Photo: Instagram/@mixedchickshair
27
Michelle Ballard
Michelle Ballard, founder and CEO of MICHE Beauty
Photo: Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/everythingmich/
28
Karen Tappin
Karen Tappin, founder of Karen's Body Beautiful
Photo: Instagram/ @karensbodybeautiful
29
Dr. Camille H. Verovic
Dr. Camille H. Verovic, founder of GirlandHair
Photo: Instagram/@dermbeautydoc
30
Chimere Faulk
Chimere Faulk, founder of Dr. Locs
Photo: Instagram/@naturalhairlady
31
Psyche Terry
Psyche Terry, founder of Urban Hydration
Instagram/ @psycheterry
32
Ameka Coleman
Ameka Coleman, and CEO of Strands of Faith
Photo: Instagram/@amekacoleman
33
Gwen Jimmere
Gwen Jimmere, founder and CEO of Naturalicious
Photo: Instagram/@gwenjimmere
34
Cortney Sigilai
Cortney Sigilai, founder of TreLuxe
Photo: Instagram/@treluxe
35
Renee Rhoten Morris
Renee Morris, Chief Curl Officer at Uncle Funky's Daughter
Photo: Instagram/ @lifebyrenee
36
Maya Smith
Maya Smith, founder of The Doux
Photo: instagram/@ouidoux
37
Dr. Kari Williams
Dr. Kari Williams, founder of Beauty by Dr.Kari
Photo: Instagram/@drkariwill
38
Cornell McBride, Jr.
Cornell McBride, Jr., President of Design Essentials
Photo: Instagram/@cornell_mcbridejr
39
Tim and Kim Lewis
Tim and Kim Lewis, founders of Curl Mix
Photo: Instagram/@kimandtimlewis
40
Kisha Tompkins-Hudson
Kisha Tompkins-Hudson, founder of E'TAE Natural Products
Photo: Instagram/@kisha_live1
