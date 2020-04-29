Instagram/@lulustone_
After several weeks of quarantine and no visits to the salon, women are starting to do drastic things to their hair. We can probably expect to see a lot of ladies emerge from stay-at-home orders with big chops, self-inflicted bangs, and a new appreciation for a good wig.
But one of the most drastic and easy changes we can make without potentially ruining our tresses is in color. And with summer on our heels, the desire to go with a
bright crimson, cherry or ruby hue is growing.
These days, so many brands offer
temporary at-home hair color systems, that you don’t need a professional colorist to make the switch to red hair.
And these ladies in the gallery below make being a redhead look so fierce and fiery, you’ll be scrambling to be part of the red hair crew.
01
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@jaelenmitchell
02
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@haircolorkilla
03
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@htea_world
04
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@brianneballou
05
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@jennifer_pixie/@fitmeetvisioncreateart
06
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@its24kgold
07
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@itsjust.red
08
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@lionhearted_9.0
09
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@imanishante
10
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@azhialin
11
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@naturallyvonlue
12
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@_tracyjoy_
13
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@odette.fondao.lopez
14
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@lulustone_
15
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@nurse_poizon_ivy
16
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@nyabryanna
17
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@shxkiraa
18
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@goldynaps
19
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@thekeystomusic
20
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@strawberriredd
21
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@seia.lux
22
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@sullyg_
23
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@thechoppedmobb
24
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@chanelbrookelyn
25
These Women Make Us Want To Go Red
Instagram/@tierechristyan
TOPICS: Beauty Hair Hair Color Red Black redheads red hair red hair color red hair dont care redheads