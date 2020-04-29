After several weeks of quarantine and no visits to the salon, women are starting to do drastic things to their hair. We can probably expect to see a lot of ladies emerge from stay-at-home orders with big chops, self-inflicted bangs, and a new appreciation for a good wig.

But one of the most drastic and easy changes we can make without potentially ruining our tresses is in color. And with summer on our heels, the desire to go with a bright crimson, cherry or ruby hue is growing.

These days, so many brands offer temporary at-home hair color systems, that you don’t need a professional colorist to make the switch to red hair.

And these ladies in the gallery below make being a redhead look so fierce and fiery, you’ll be scrambling to be part of the red hair crew.