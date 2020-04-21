20 Beautiful Black Women In Bantu Knots
Instagram/@_mcqn
By Shalwah Evans ·

Even if it doesn’t feel like it because of quarantine, summer is coming. And whether you’re indoors for most of it, or the stay-at-home orders are lifted and there’s opportunity to go out, protective styles will abound.

Bantu knots have been a warm weather go to for decades, especially more recently with the natural hair movement gaining momentum. It’s an easy style to do style and it works for hair of all lengths and textures. You can play with the heights and the sizes, you can intertwine braids and jewels into them. Even box braids and locs can be styled into beautiful Bantu knots.

If it seems like Black women are protective over this protective style, it’s because we are. When we don Bantu knots we’re nodding to the culture, and showing an appreciation for the styles of our ancestors. It belongs to us like Fulani braids and laid edges.

And these young ladies are our ancestors’ wildest dreams with their outstanding Bantu styles. It makes the rest of us want to grab our gel and start twisting.

01
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@thaynarosaiam
02
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@karimcmiller
03
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@itsnadje
04
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@thehairprofit
05
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@julia.dalia
06
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@rochellezhamilton
07
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@hairbyrelle
08
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@himenatural
09
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@funke_williams/@sharonsmity
10
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@linnelle.j
11
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@raissahaizer_
12
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@shexshe
13
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@officiallyyn/@darlinghairtanzania
14
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@wantmostyles
15
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@elida7
16
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@adonna24
17
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@blackbeauty.jessy
18
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@teairawalker
19
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@naturally_you__
20
These Queens Make Us Want Bantu Knots
Instagram/@__mcqn
