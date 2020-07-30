12 Short Cuts To Try If You Are In An Entanglement With Your Hair

Photo: Getty

If you have a complicated relationship with your tresses, then you may be on the verge of cutting them short with a big chop. And honestly, there’s no better time than now for a fresh start or a brand-new do.

If you’re ready to make that move, then let the record show that we–at Black Girl Magic headquarters, support your decision. And to show you just how much we do, we’ve rounded up gorgeous, celebrity-inspired haircuts for inspiration.

Let these cool crops be a style guide on your journey to healthier hair. And if maintenance is a concern, don’t worry. These options are as effortless as they look.