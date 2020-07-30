12 Short Cuts To Try If You Are In An Entanglement With Your Hair

If you have a complicated relationship with your tresses, then you may be on the verge of cutting them short with a big chop. And honestly, there’s no better time than now for a fresh start or a brand-new do.
If you’re ready to make that move, then let the record show that we–at Black Girl Magic headquarters, support your decision. And to show you just how much we do, we’ve rounded up gorgeous, celebrity-inspired haircuts for inspiration.
Let these cool crops be a style guide on your journey to healthier hair. And if maintenance is a concern, don’t worry. These options are as effortless as they look.
01
Slick Woods
Even with a buzz cut, Slick Woods is a hair chameleon, and we love how she switches up her look with bold hair colors.
02
Janelle Monae
Even without attention-grabbing hair accessories, it's hard to take our eyes off of Janelle Monae's choppy cut.
03
Teyana Taylor
Piece-y pixie cuts like Taylor's, tend to frame the face perfectly. To make the look more dramatic, opt for a deep hair color like jet black.
04
Amandla Stenberg
In addition to her close-cut tresses, The Hate You Give actress's golden hair color is an element that makes it impossible to look away.
05
Nicole Murphy
If you're into '90s vibes, take it back with a short wavy look.
06
Meagan Good
You decided to cut your hair, so you already committed to the scariest part of the process. Now it's time to explore all of the fun styling options, like this tousled look seen on Megan Good.
07
Jodie Turner-Smith
The beauty of going short, short, is that you can wake up with your hair as flawless as the Queen and Slim actress.
08
Nafessa Williams
This gorgeous cut will make you want to grab the scissors stat, but you should probably wait for a professional hairstylist to help you pull off this chic look.
09
Kehlani
Section your hair with an off-center part, and sweep it to the side to create a voluminous look like Kehlani.
10
Tia Mowry
There are so many decades to draw short hair inspiration from, and this retro look takes us back to The Roaring Twenties.
11
Zoe Kravitz
Pixie cuts are as timeless as Kravitz's beauty. They will never go out of style.
12
Jennifer Hudson
There is no look Jennifer Hudson can't pull off, but this boxy polished pixie cut happens to be our favorite.