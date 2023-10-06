Jordyn Woods Enters Her 26 Era In Parisian Soiree

If you’ve ever wanted to know how to party like a socialite, ask Jordyn Woods. The fitness-loving and style-savvy entrepreneur entered the next quarter of her life with the ultimate Parisian soiree surrounded by famous friends and her preeminent little doppelganger, Jodie Woods.

Woods has a lot to celebrate as she’s successfully transcended her brand by building up her newfound love for fitness FrstPlace and, most recently, with the launch of her line Woods By Jordyn. Falling more profound into the fashion realm, the now 26-year-old has had a stunning fashion week run from New York to Paris. Sitting in the front row of shows, including Area, Acne Studios, and Y/Project, and styled in Lanvin, Valentino, and Dion Lee, the eye-catching looks of the runway served a plethora of inspiration on a silver platter. As Woods continues to evolve her eponymous line, it’s clear that she’s ready to cause disruption to the fashion industry.

“I think people are used to seeing me in a shell and I’m slowly staring the chip it away and really hatch,” Woods tells GU. “I’m stepping into my next era as a woman and entrepreneur.”

Another sibling in the Woods household has made great strides in the influencer industry. She’s been on the Beautycon panel at Essence Fest, sat alongside Jordyn for an Area twinning moment, and even collaborated with MAC for a mini collection to create the perfect ombre lip. Jodie Woods, Jordyn’s 16-year-old sister, has been branding herself to be the Zillennial appointed it girl. For Jordyn’s birthday bash, Jodie sports an edgy look going for a uniquely constructed top paired with mini skirt and black accessories.

“Seeing Jodie evolve from a baby, to a teenager, to an entrepreneur has been one of the craziest experiences. It is so surreal but I am proud of the mogul she’s becoming and she has a very bright future,” says Woods.

Strutting in a little black dress accentuated with an off-the-shoulder and exaggerated collar, Woods partied the night away at the illustrious InterContinental Paris Le Grand. Anyone who’s anyone found themselves with an exclusive invite to the verified-only filled ballroom. Beauty’s prized influencer Monet McMichael, rapper Vic Mensa, designer brothers Bruce Glen and family friend, and multi-hyphenate Jaden Smith were amongst the attendees. With Woods stepping into the next quarter, in probably some heels you couldn’t afford, she’s taking the 25th life lesson to guide her.

“The time is now,” Woods exclaims. “This is the youngest I’ll ever be. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. I’ve never seen growth, by being comfortable.”