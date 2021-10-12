GU Summit Recap: Content Creation 101, Money Management For Students, A Telfar Bag Giveaway And More!

Photo Credit: Derek White

Who doesn’t love community? From the digital screens to the live conversations, the second annual ESSENCE Girls United Summit was all about sisterhood as it made its way to Atlanta, GA.

Photo Credit: Derek White

Hosted by entertainer and talk show host Jazz Anderson with sounds from DJ Miss Milan, this year’s experience took a transparent deep dive into topics like money management, defining your personal style for any occasion, entrepreneurship, the dos and don’ts of content creation, social activism in the digital age and more. In other words, all the areas where Gen Z is shaking sh*t up in right now were front and center at the 2021 GU Summit.

Missed all the fun? Don’t worry, we got you! Click HERE to watch the 2021 ESSENCE Girls United Summit now!

Plus, presenting sponsor CBS Original The Equalizer shined a light on inspirational young Black women who are fighting to make the world a better place against all odds and challenges as Unstoppable Equalizers, while American Airlines took us through a day in the life of Black women pilots and cadets.

Highlights of the day included sessions like ‘What I Wish I Knew About Money in My 20s, #MyVoiceMatters: Social Activism In The Digital Age, ‘How to Create the Content of Your Dreams’ and My Sister’s Keeper: Transitioning From Mentee To Mentor presented by McDonalds.

“Just start. A lot of young content creators feel like they need the best camera, or they need the best phone, or even the best quality,” content creator Kaelyn Kastle encouraged during her panel. “I started with a little iPhone 6 years ago…you have to start somewhere.”

Photo Credit: Derek White

When attendees weren’t sitting in the audience, they were treated to interactive activations like a jewelry-making room, an aura photography room, and a mocktail bar (because who doesn’t love a good, sweet drink?!) throughout the afternoon.

In between sessions, the audience enjoyed entertainment from spoken word artist Ernestine Johnson, who delivered an empowering poem, ‘The Average Black Girl’, and a dope music session from soul-singer KeiyaA.

In addition to the noteworthy conversations, three lucky winners went home with amazing prizes, including Telfar bags and 50,000 sky miles from American Airlines. Other participating panelists included Artist & Model Selah Marley, Entrepreneur Tonya Rapley, Content Creator Jasmin Corley, Entrepreneur Tahira Joy, Organizer & Activist Chelsea Miller, Financial Planner Dr. Nicole Garnet Scott, and Program Strategist Mary Pat Hector along with GU Co-Founders Rechelle and Sophia Dennis, GU Associate Editors D’Shonda Brown and Brooklyn White, and many more.

If you missed the event or simply want to relive those gem dropping sessions, you check out the full replay above.