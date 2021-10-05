Loading the player…
By Rachaell Davis ·

The 2021 ESSENCE Girls United Summit is fast-approaching and this year’s lineup is filled with some of the most innovative, fearless, uber-talented young game changers on the scene today.

From activists and organizers, to entertainers and style gurus, to financial experts and mental health professionals, we’ve united some of the best and brightest from across multiple industries to bring you an experience you’ll truly never forget.

It’s all going down on Saturday, October 9 in Atlanta, GA from 3PM EST- 7PM EST AND streaming live from ESSENCE Studios.

Scroll down to check out the lineup in full. For more information on how you can register to attend in person or tune in to our livestream, visit the official 2021 ESSENCE GU Summit website HERE.

The 2021 Girls United Summit is presented by CBS Original The Equalizer and sponsored by American Airlines and McDonald’s.

01
Brooklyn White, Associate Editor, ESSENCE Girls United
02
Chelsea Miller, Organizer + Co-Founder, Freedom March NYC
03
Crystal Daniels, Style Expert & Brand Consultant
04
D’Shonda Brown, Associate Editor, ESSENCE Girls United
05
Danesha Smith, Franchise Owner & Operator, McDonald’s
06
DJ Miss Milan
07
Jasmin Corley, Content Creator
08
Jazz Anderson, Artist & Talk Show Host
09
Kaelyn Kastle, Artist & Influencer
10
Lilias John, Your Financial Stylist
11
Marsha Barnes, Founder, The Finance Bar
12
Mary-Pat Hector, Program Strategist
13
Nicola Pierre-Smith, Licensed Professional Counselor
14
Rechelle Denis, Co-Founder, ESSENCE Girls United
15
Selah Marley, Singer & Model
Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
16
Tahira Joy, Entrepreneur & Founder, The Cut Life
17
Tangina Stone, Artist
18
Tonya Rapley, Entrepreneur & Best-Selling Author
19
Zyahna Bryant, Activist & Strategist

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...