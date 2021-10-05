Loading the player…

The 2021 ESSENCE Girls United Summit is fast-approaching and this year’s lineup is filled with some of the most innovative, fearless, uber-talented young game changers on the scene today.

From activists and organizers, to entertainers and style gurus, to financial experts and mental health professionals, we’ve united some of the best and brightest from across multiple industries to bring you an experience you’ll truly never forget.

It’s all going down on Saturday, October 9 in Atlanta, GA from 3PM EST- 7PM EST AND streaming live from ESSENCE Studios.

Scroll down to check out the lineup in full. For more information on how you can register to attend in person or tune in to our livestream, visit the official 2021 ESSENCE GU Summit website HERE.

The 2021 Girls United Summit is presented by CBS Original The Equalizer and sponsored by American Airlines and McDonald’s.

01 Brooklyn White, Associate Editor, ESSENCE Girls United 02 Chelsea Miller, Organizer + Co-Founder, Freedom March NYC 03 Crystal Daniels, Style Expert & Brand Consultant 04 D’Shonda Brown, Associate Editor, ESSENCE Girls United 05 Danesha Smith, Franchise Owner & Operator, McDonald’s 06 DJ Miss Milan 07 Jasmin Corley, Content Creator 08 Jazz Anderson, Artist & Talk Show Host 09 Kaelyn Kastle, Artist & Influencer 10 Lilias John, Your Financial Stylist 11 Marsha Barnes, Founder, The Finance Bar 12 Mary-Pat Hector, Program Strategist 13 Nicola Pierre-Smith, Licensed Professional Counselor 14 Rechelle Denis, Co-Founder, ESSENCE Girls United 15 Selah Marley, Singer & Model Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage 16 Tahira Joy, Entrepreneur & Founder, The Cut Life 17 Tangina Stone, Artist 18 Tonya Rapley, Entrepreneur & Best-Selling Author 19 Zyahna Bryant, Activist & Strategist