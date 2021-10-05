The 2021 ESSENCE Girls United Summit is fast-approaching and this year’s lineup is filled with some of the most innovative, fearless, uber-talented young game changers on the scene today.
From activists and organizers, to entertainers and style gurus, to financial experts and mental health professionals, we’ve united some of the best and brightest from across multiple industries to bring you an experience you’ll truly never forget.
It’s all going down on Saturday, October 9 in Atlanta, GA from 3PM EST- 7PM EST AND streaming live from ESSENCE Studios.
Scroll down to check out the lineup in full. For more information on how you can register to attend in person or tune in to our livestream, visit the official 2021 ESSENCE GU Summit website HERE.
The 2021 Girls United Summit is presented by CBS Original The Equalizer and sponsored by American Airlines and McDonald’s.