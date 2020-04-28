It goes without saying that Mother’s Day 2020 won’t be a typical one. While practicing social distancing, many of us will not be able to spend the holiday with our moms physically. The good news is that we can literally send our love in the form of a thoughtful gift.
Being that self-care can’t be received with her go-to nail, hair and spa appointments, you’ll want to make sure mom is hooked up with all the essentials she needs to feel cared for and pampered at home.
We’ve rounded up five thoughtful self-care gifts you can send mom to let her know just how much she’s love.
01
Rosebud Unwind Bath Soak
Handmade in small batches with quality ingredients, the Unwind Bath Soak from Rosebud helps ease the body and mind with a vegan blend of full-spectrum CBD, magnesium rich epsom salts, and essential oils of lavender, jasmine, and vetiver.
02
BedHead Pajamas
Being indoors means loungewear is in rotation now more than ever. Gift mom with this super-comfy BedHead Pajamas PJ set made of crisp cotton and styled with a vintage-inspired silhouette.
03
Asutra Silk Eye Pillow
04
Colorful Succulent Planter
Plants bring in light and refreshing energy. If your mom is a plant lover, she'll fall in love with this beautifully crafted planter from Etsy.
05
pureSOL Exfoliating Salt Scrub
Packed with nourishing ingredients like tumeric, coconut oil, neem oil, this scrub does a bang up job of removing dead skin cells, excess dirt, and other impurities from the surface of your skin while thoroughly moisturizing.