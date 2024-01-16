Did You Know These Black Women Were In Zeta Phi Beta Sorority?

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Vivica A. Fox onstage during The Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Founders’ Gala at Washington Hilton on January 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

On Jan. 16, 1920, a group of women now known as the Five Pearls– Arizona Cleaver, Myrtle Tyler, Viola Tyler, Fannie Pettie, and Pearl Neal– conceived of a new organization at Howard University. The group they formed, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc, would be based on ideals of “scholarship, service, sisterly love, and finer womanhood.”

The founding members also believed that “sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission of progressive organizations and failed to address fully the societal mores, ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the black community in particular.”

Zeta Phi Beta would go on to be the first Greek-letter organization to charter a chapter in Africa (1948).

In the past 104 years of service, the group has grown to over 100,000 members with hundreds of chapters chartered worldwide.

Meet some of the notable ZPHIB sorority members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture as they celebrate their Founders Day!

01 01 Vivica A. Fox- Award-winning actress WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Vivica A. Fox attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb, Neuro Drinks And Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

02 02 Sheryl Underwood- Comedian, actress and Sheryl former ZPHIB International President STUDIO CITY, CA – AUGUST 01: Sheryl Underwood attends the 2017 Summer TCA Tour CBS Television Studios’ Summer Soiree at CBS Studios – Radford on August 1, 2017 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

03 03 Minnie Ripperton- Singer LOS ANGELES – 1977: Singer Minnie Riperton poses for a portrait in 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

04 04 Towanda Braxton- Actress and singer ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 13: Towanda Braxton attends the 2nd Annual BET Black + Iconic Soiree at Flourish Atlanta on January 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

05 05 Syleena Johnson- Singer WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Syleena Johnson attends The Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Founders’ Gala at Washington Hilton on January 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

06 06 Anita Hill- Attorney and Professor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Anita Hill attends Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice on September 14, 2023 at the Ford Foundation Center in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

07 07 Dionne Warwick- Grammy-winning singer WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Dionne Warwick attends the 46th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

08 08 Gwendolyn Brooks- Poet and first Black Pulitzer Prize winner American poet Gwendolyn Brooks (1917 – 2000) sitting at a typewriter at home in Chicago, 2nd May 1950. She has just won the 1950 Pulitzer Prize for poetry, for her second book of poetry, ‘Annie Allen’, a copy of which is on the desk bseide her.

09 09 Zora Neale Hurston- Legendary author of Their Eyes Were Watching God The American author, playwright, folklorist, anthropologist and filmmaker, Zora Neale Hurston (standing) in a crowd at North Carolina College for Negroes at a football game in 1939. This image represents the only known image of Hurston who was a professor in the Drama Department at North Carolina College for Negroes from 1939 to 1940. (Photo by Alexander Rivera/North Carolina Central University via Getty Images)