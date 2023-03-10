Home · News

From Itching To Oozing: Is Your Wig Causing You Pain?

Contact dermatitis from materials in some wigs and adhesive glues have left a number of women in distress, including singer Muni Long and actress Countess Vaughn.
Late last month, a few weeks after winning her first Grammy for her hit “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long took to Twitter to let fans know she’d been sick. It wasn’t COVID, exhaustion, or anything stars usually attribute to being down for a number of days. The cause of her prolonged discomfort, she shared, was her wig.

Long revealed that she’d had an allergic reaction from wearing a certain wig and had been “sick as hell” for three days.

After more than 23,000 people viewed her tweet, she decided to share further details. While unclear if it was the actual wig or the glue used to hold it in place, the singer-songwriter said once she took it all off, she was no longer in pain.

The tweets left us wondering what exactly caused her the pain that would leave her ill for that long. Could a wig really make you sick? Board-certified dermatologist Yolanda Lenzy, MD, FAAD of Lenzy Dermatology in Chicopee, Mass. says it was contact dermatitis.

“It’s pain in the area where she had the wig,” Lenzy tells ESSENCE. “With contact dermatitis, you can get pain, tenderness, scaling, redness. Those are the typical symptoms of a contact dermatitis or contact allergen.”

But sometimes symptoms experienced from hair accessories are more complex than just feeling pain or itchiness. For actress Countess Vaughn, she revealed years ago that her constant use of wigs and glue to keep them in place left her with an oozing scalp and hair loss.

“The red flag was the oozing — from my ears, from my forehead, the whole nape around my head. The pus. It had a horrible smell. It was painful,” Vaughn said during a visit to the show The Doctors in 2014. “I let this go by for six months. What I didn’t realize was I had a bad reaction to the glue that I used to apply the wig, so my hair started falling out. I didn’t want to make the connection. I mean come on, a wig can make you sick? No. No way.”

In Vaughn’s case, Lenzy says she was suffering with a severe form of contact dermatitis.

 “Similar to patients who have severe eczema, they can have so much itching and scratching that they develop a secondary skin bacterial infection,” she says. “We call it secondary because the infection is coming from the itching or scratching. It’s not like a primary infection where there was something in the glue that was contaminated. It’s that the reaction is so severe the skin starts to ooze just from the severe inflammation.”

So what is it about some wigs that could leave our scalps in such great distress? In a time when wigs are, perhaps, more popular than ever, Lenzy shares the ins and outs of contact dermatitis, the impact of methacrylate in common hair products, and why a wig and adhesives you had no problem with today could give you great trouble tomorrow.

