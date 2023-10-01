What’s New And Black On Netflix In October

With the month of October upon us, there is plenty of new content coming to Netflix.

To start things off, the action thriller Colombiana – starring Zoë Saldaña – will hit the streamer, along with BlackKkKlansman and Ms. Juneteenth. As Halloween approaches, films such Ma and Jordan Peele’s Us will hopefully get you in the mood for the year’s spookiest night.

Whether it’s horror, comedy, action or sci-fi, here are some of the titles that you have to stream on Netflix this month.

01 BlackKkKlansman – (10/1) Spike Lee directs this biopic comedy about a Black police officer infiltrating the famous Ku Klux Klan. It stars John David Washington, Laura Harrier, and Hetty Belafonte in his final feature film. Ron (John David Washington) and Patrice (Laura Harrier) strike power poses in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman</em

02 Colombiana – (10/1) This action thriller stars Zoë Saldaña, and tells the story of a young girl who watches her parents die in front of her and grows into an assassin.

03 Dune – (10/1) This incredible sci-fi epic is based on the Frank Herbert novel. It stars Zendaya, and is set to premiere its sequel next year.

04 Ma – (10/1) Starring Octavia Spencer, this film is a horror story about a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers.

05 Miss Juneteenth (10/1) Starring Nicole Beharie and Kendrick Sampson, this movie is about a mother and child who grow closer as a former Black beauty queen tries to mold her rebellious teen daughter into following in her pageant footsteps.

06 Us – (10/1) Starring Lupita N’yongo and Winston Duke, this is Jordan Peele’s second film, and is a horror mystery about a family that’s attacked by a set of doppelgängers.

07 Brother – (10/2) This drama tells the story of two brothers growing up in the Scarborough district of Toronto, Ontario in the early 1990s.

08 Lupin – (10/5) The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. DSC09999.ARW

09 Ijogbon – (10/13) Directed by Kunle Afolayan. In this project, chaos arises when four teenagers discover a diamond pouch.