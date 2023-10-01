Home

What’s New And Black On Netflix In October

Spike Lee’s award-winning biopic ‘BlackKkKlansman’ is finally coming to the streaming service this month, along with a number of other titles worth checking out.
By Okla Jones ·

With the month of October upon us, there is plenty of new content coming to Netflix.

To start things off, the action thriller Colombiana – starring Zoë Saldaña – will hit the streamer, along with BlackKkKlansman and Ms. Juneteenth. As Halloween approaches, films such Ma and Jordan Peele’s Us will hopefully get you in the mood for the year’s spookiest night.

Whether it’s horror, comedy, action or sci-fi, here are some of the titles that you have to stream on Netflix this month.

