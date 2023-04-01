April may bring showers, but it also comes with some great films and television shows featuring Black talent. In the coming weeks, Netflix subscribers can view content in the genres of action, comedy, suspense, and more.

To start the month off, the streamer will add the 1998’s The Negotiator, a crime drama starring the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. The Spike Lee-directed Inside Man, premieres April 1, and tells the story of an elaborate bank heist on Wall Street over a 24-hour period. The film stars Denzel Washington as Detective Keith Frazier, the NYPD’s hostage negotiator.

April is also National Humor Month, and in celebration of it, Netflix will air the highly-touted standup special from Mo’Nique titled My Name is Mo’Nique. Directed by L. Frazier and executive produced by Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, My Name Is Mo’Nique will balance comedy with insights about the comedian’s life and upbringing in Baltimore. The Precious star announced she would be shooting a fresh original comedy special for the streamer back in July, building anticipation for the upcoming project.

Several other movies and network programs are hitting the DSP later this month. So, take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in April.

01 The Negotiator (4/1) The Negotiator is a 1998 American action thriller film directed by F. Gary Gray. It stars Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey as two expert hostage negotiators and Chicago police lieutenants.

02 Inside Man (4/1) This crime thriller film directed by Spike Lee and written by Russell Gewirtz. It centers on an elaborate bank heist on Wall Street over a 24-hour period. The film stars Denzel Washington as Detective Keith Frazier, the NYPD’s hostage negotiator.

03 Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique (4/4) Mo’Nique hits Netflix to premiere her highly-anticipated stand-up comedy special.

04 All American: Homecoming (Season 2) (4/11) The second season of the high school sports drama from The CW.

05 The Best Man Holiday (4/16) Malcolm D. Lee’s comedy about college friends reuniting after 15 years over the Christmas holidays. The ensemble cast features Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Terence Howard and more.