Urban Outfitters Teams Up With 5 HBCU Students On A Capsule Collection

Urban Outfitters teams up with five students at historically Black colleges and universities for a new capsule collection. This drop focuses on an array of apparel and accessories designed by the students who were a part of UO’s Summer Class Program last summer. The pieces in the range were created during a 10-week design internship.

These students were handpicked from Morehouse College (Bishr Burns), Tennessee State University (Faith Reeves), North Carolina Central University (Mike Tambashe), North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (Mya Harris), and Hampton University (Sade Holt). The internship provided each intern with the ability to showcase their creative skills and also their eye for design.

As a part of their internships, last summer the students worked closely with the UO buying and design teams. Per a statement from the brand were “blending their creatively with industry expertise to create a collection that captures the essence of each participating institution.” During their summer, the cohort created outerwear pieces, colorful scarves, graphic tees, and loungewear in the respective colors of their schools. Some of their designs also included water bottles and hats. HBCU culture is centered around alums and supporters wearing merch from their universities so it’s fitting that yet another UO collection rallied behind this notion.

Following their summer, the students were able to return to Philadelphia to the UO headquarters to participate in the campaign shoot featuring their products.

The Urban Outfitters Summer Class collection will be available online on October 17 at 10 a.m. All proceeds from the collection will support a donation of $55,000 to participating schools. Take a look at pieces from the capsule below.

01 Bishr Burns, Faith Reeves, Mike Tambashe, Mya Harris & Sade Holt Urban Outfitters

02 Mya Harris – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Urban Outfitters

03 Mya Harris – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Urban Outfitters

04 Faith Reeves – Tennessee State University Urban Outfitters

05 Faith Reeves – Tennessee State University Urban Outfitters

06 Bishr Burns – Morehouse College Urban Outfiters

07 Bishr Burns – Morehouse College Urban Outfitters

08 Mike Tambashe – North Carolina Central University Urban Outfitters

09 Mike Tambashe – North Carolina Central University Urban Outfitters

10 Sade Holt – Hampton University Urban Outfitters