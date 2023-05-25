Home

Simply The Best: Tina Turner's Rise To Legend Through The Years

Take a look at the life and legacy of the world-renowned Queen of Rock & Roll, told through snapshots of her legendary life taken over six decades
By Rivea Ruff ·

The news of Tina Turner’s passing shocked the world on May 24, 2023, and fans began the process of mourning the legendary singer-songwriter with the signature soulful rasp that rang out across decades and inspired generations after her.

While we remember her unmistakable vocal talent and unbreakable spirit, take a moment to look back at her rise to superstardom through photos taken across the six decades of her illustrious career.

From her early beginnings singing alongside her then-husband and his R&B band as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue to her breakthrough as a solo artist and eventual global icon, these photos chart the path of her rise to superstardom and worldwide fame.

Singer Tina Turner is photographed in her dressing room backstage ahead of her show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in New York, 12th July 1993. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Take a look at Tina Turner’s legendary life in photos below:

