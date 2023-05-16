Home · News

The Women Leading Hip-Hop Into Its Next 50 Years

With Hip-Hop passing its semicentennial milestone this year, check out the new class of women in rap leading the genre into its next phase
By Rivea Ruff ·

Hip-Hop turns 50 this year, and fans are spending all of 2023 celebrating the impact this genre has had on culture around the world.

Women have been an integral part of the game since the very beginning, with artists like Roxanne Shanté and MC Sha-Rock setting the early tone in the 80’s leading to ladies-only acts like Salt-N-Pepa in the 90’s.

Now, the women that grew up rapping along to Queen Latifah’s prolific bars, Lil Kim’s explicit lyrics, Gangsta Boo‘s southern swagger, and Nicki Minaj’s lyrical prowess are running the game, and the next generation of Hip-Hop fans will likely cite them as their early influences in the years to come.

Here, take a look at a few of the women laying their own path into Hip-Hop’s next fifty years. Whether they’ve already achieved Grammy gold and chart-topping success or have maintained a steady buzz and a loyal fanbase, these women bring their own style and flair to the game, redefining the cadence of Hip-Hop for the next generation.

