HomeEntertainment

‘The Inkwell’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

This 1994 classic featured a star-studded list of actors and told the story of Black affluence on Martha’s Vineyard.
‘The Inkwell’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·

30 years ago, the Matty Rich-directed The Inkwell was released. The film stars Larenz Tate as Drew, a 16-year-old from upstate New York, when he and his family spend two weeks with affluent relatives on Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 1976.

Alongside Tate, the film stars Joe Morton, Suzzanne Douglass, Glynn Turman, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Vanessa Bell Calloway, and several others. What is special about The Inkwell, is that it showed the world a group of African-Americans in a different, more positive light. Although TV has shown many middle-class black families in favorable positions, this film showed affluence, prominence, and excellence in every sense of the word.

To celebrate it’s 30 anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of The Inkwell then and now.

TOPICS: 