‘The Inkwell’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

30 years ago, the Matty Rich-directed The Inkwell was released. The film stars Larenz Tate as Drew, a 16-year-old from upstate New York, when he and his family spend two weeks with affluent relatives on Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 1976.
Alongside Tate, the film stars Joe Morton, Suzzanne Douglass, Glynn Turman, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Vanessa Bell Calloway, and several others. What is special about The Inkwell, is that it showed the world a group of African-Americans in a different, more positive light. Although TV has shown many middle-class black families in favorable positions, this film showed affluence, prominence, and excellence in every sense of the word.
To celebrate it’s 30 anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of The Inkwell then and now.
The shy 16-year-old from upstate New York, and the film’s main character.
After The Inkwell, Tate shined in films such as Dead Presidents, Love Jones, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Ray, and Girls Trip. Starting in 2017, Tate played Councilman Rashad Tate on Power, and continued portraying the character in sequel series Power Book II: Ghost. He, along with brothers Lahmard and Laron, are the founders of TateMen Entertainment, a growing multi-media company committed to offering quality content for film, television and digital platforms.
Drew’s father, and former Black Panther.
Morton is a legend in the film industry, and has a career that has spanned over 50 years. He’s been nominated for a Tony Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and has won NAACP Image Awards, and a Primetime Emmy for his performance as Eli Rowan Pope in ABC’s Scandal.
Drew’s mother, and Kenny’s loving wife.
Best known for her role as matriarch Geraldine “Jerri” Peterson on The WB sitcom The Parent ‘Hood. Prior to The Inkwell, Douglas also starred in Tap, which she won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. She appeared in several other motion pictures such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back and the Netflix miniseries When They See Us. Douglass unfortunately passed away in 2021.
Drew’s conservative uncle.
Years before the release of The Inkwell, Turman had already established himself as a legend in the film industry. He continued to have an amazing career, appearing in many film and TV projects, and earned an NAACP Image Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2021.
Drew’s aunt and Spencer’s wife. She also has conservative views.
Bell-Calloway has continued to shine as a staple in Black Hollywood. She’s appeared in classic shows such as A Different World, Moesha, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, This is Us, and many more. Now, she can be seen in the hilarious new Netflix comedy The Vince Staples Show.
The unfaithful husband of Heather.
From 1991’s Boyz N The Hood to Diarra From Detroit, Morris Chestnut has become one of the most versatile actors in cinema. For his contributions in entertainment, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2022.
The young woman who Drew befriends in The Inkwell. She is also the wife of Harold Lee.
Known for her portrayal of Sharane in House Party, she also played in John Singleton’s Baby Boy and last appeared in the 2022 Christmas comedy Whatever It Takes.
Drew’s love interest in the 1994 film.
Throughout her time in the entertainment industry, Pinkett-Smith has excelled as an actress, singer and talk show host. She is co-host of the talk show Red Table Talk, for which she has received a Daytime Emmy Award. She has appeared in The Nutty Professor, Set It Off, Scream 2 and The Matrix Franchise.
Drew’s funny older cousin.
Following his lead role in Above the Rim, Martin appeared in The Inkwell, The Faculty and Woo, Deliver Us from Eva, Ride or Die, and The Seat Filler. He also starred as Robert James in the sitcom All of Us from 2003 – 2007. He was most recently seen in the hit Peacock series Bel-Air.
The wise Evelyn was portrayal by Mary Alice, film icon.
Alice was known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on the sitcom A Different World and Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle, and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her recurring role on the series I’ll Fly Away. Alice also performed on the stage, and received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her appearance in the 1987 production of August Wilson’s Fences. She portrayed The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions in what would be her final film.