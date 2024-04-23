‘The Inkwell’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

30 years ago, the Matty Rich-directed The Inkwell was released. The film stars Larenz Tate as Drew, a 16-year-old from upstate New York, when he and his family spend two weeks with affluent relatives on Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 1976.

Alongside Tate, the film stars Joe Morton, Suzzanne Douglass, Glynn Turman, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Vanessa Bell Calloway, and several others. What is special about The Inkwell, is that it showed the world a group of African-Americans in a different, more positive light. Although TV has shown many middle-class black families in favorable positions, this film showed affluence, prominence, and excellence in every sense of the word.

To celebrate it’s 30 anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of The Inkwell then and now.

Drew Tate The shy 16-year-old from upstate New York, and the film’s main character. INKWELL, Larenz Tate, 1994

Larenz Tate After The Inkwell, Tate shined in films such as Dead Presidents, Love Jones, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Ray, and Girls Trip. Starting in 2017, Tate played Councilman Rashad Tate on Power, and continued portraying the character in sequel series Power Book II: Ghost. He, along with brothers Lahmard and Laron, are the founders of TateMen Entertainment, a growing multi-media company committed to offering quality content for film, television and digital platforms. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Larenz Tate attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kenny Tate Drew’s father, and former Black Panther.

Joe Morton Morton is a legend in the film industry, and has a career that has spanned over 50 years. He’s been nominated for a Tony Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and has won NAACP Image Awards, and a Primetime Emmy for his performance as Eli Rowan Pope in ABC’s Scandal. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Joe Morton poses at the opening night of the new Second Stage production of “The Thanksgiving Play” on Broadway at The Second Stage Helen Hayes Theatre on April 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Brenda Tate Drew’s mother, and Kenny’s loving wife.

Suzanne Douglass Best known for her role as matriarch Geraldine “Jerri” Peterson on The WB sitcom The Parent ‘Hood. Prior to The Inkwell, Douglas also starred in Tap, which she won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. She appeared in several other motion pictures such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back and the Netflix miniseries When They See Us. Douglass unfortunately passed away in 2021. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Suzzanne Douglas attends “When They See Us” World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Spencer Phillips Drew’s conservative uncle.

Glynn Turman Years before the release of The Inkwell, Turman had already established himself as a legend in the film industry. He continued to have an amazing career, appearing in many film and TV projects, and earned an NAACP Image Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2021. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Glynn Turman poses in the press room during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Francis Phillips Drew’s aunt and Spencer’s wife. She also has conservative views.

Vanessa Bell-Calloway Bell-Calloway has continued to shine as a staple in Black Hollywood. She’s appeared in classic shows such as A Different World, Moesha, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, This is Us, and many more. Now, she can be seen in the hilarious new Netflix comedy The Vince Staples Show. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Vanessa Bell Calloway attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Harold Lee The unfaithful husband of Heather.

Morris Chestnut From 1991’s Boyz N The Hood to Diarra From Detroit, Morris Chestnut has become one of the most versatile actors in cinema. For his contributions in entertainment, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2022. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Morris Chestnut attends the “Diarra From Detriot” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Heather Lee The young woman who Drew befriends in The Inkwell. She is also the wife of Harold Lee.

A.J. Johnson Known for her portrayal of Sharane in House Party, she also played in John Singleton’s Baby Boy and last appeared in the 2022 Christmas comedy Whatever It Takes. AJ Johnson at “The Wiz” Pre-Broadway L.A. premiere held at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa O’Connor/Variety via Getty Images)

Lauren Kelly Drew’s love interest in the 1994 film.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Throughout her time in the entertainment industry, Pinkett-Smith has excelled as an actress, singer and talk show host. She is co-host of the talk show Red Table Talk, for which she has received a Daytime Emmy Award. She has appeared in The Nutty Professor, Set It Off, Scream 2 and The Matrix Franchise. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Jada Pinkett Smith visits SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Junior Phillips Drew’s funny older cousin.

Duane Martin Following his lead role in Above the Rim, Martin appeared in The Inkwell, The Faculty and Woo, Deliver Us from Eva, Ride or Die, and The Seat Filler. He also starred as Robert James in the sitcom All of Us from 2003 – 2007. He was most recently seen in the hit Peacock series Bel-Air. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Duane Martin attends Peacock’s new series “BEL-AIR” premiere party and drive-thru screening experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Evelyn The wise Evelyn was portrayal by Mary Alice, film icon.