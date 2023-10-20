The Best Event Looks Of The Week

This week had a myriad of events that all related to fashion. First up was a special dinner at The RealReal which also hosted a star-studded closet sale in an effort to push forward their latest sustainable project, the “Consign Commitment.” Later in the week, Manolo Blahnik held a party and dinner to celebrate their latest endeavor in a virtual archival room that celebrates the brand’s designs, and le PÈRE, New York City’s latest concept store’s grand opening.

Next, the celebrity-approved interior designer Brigette Romanek hosted her Livable Luxe book launch party. Kelly Rowland attended in a two-piece black skirt set by SIMKHAI styled by Wilford Lenov. The lapels on her cropped suit jacket and waist on the skirt, which had a side slit, were made with a sheen satin fabric that added an extra oomph to the already glam look.

The lady of the hour, Romanak, opted for a neutral tan double-breasted linen suit and paired it with Gucci Crocs in the same muted color as her suit, creating a timeless yet trendy monochromatic look. Renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach to stars like Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion, was also in attendance at Romanak’s book launch party in a chic look comprised of black polka dot pants worn with a button-down white shirt worn backwards. Roach completed his look with a pair of mules with a fuzzy detail at the top and a mini-printed handbag.

Over at The RealReal’s “Consign Commitment” event was beloved chef Sophia Roe in a layered colorful fall outfit. She attended in a V-neck long-sleeve graphic blue dress with a floral skirt over jeans and black Gucci loafers. Owner of the creative and production agency Churcha Studios, Herrana Addisu, was seen in a one-shoulder printed scarf top that is reminiscent of the Y2K era with a pair of leather pants and pointed-toe pumps.

At the Manolo Blahnik event, another celebrity stylist, Solange Reed Franklin, was spotted in a Christopher John Rogers black knit dress with a hemline filled with unique color blocking and the brand’s signature stripe detail on each sleeve. Rajni Jacques, the global head of fashion and beauty at Snapchat was in attendance in a tonal denim on denim look. The Canadian suit seems to never go out of style and Jacques’s interpretation was with a light-wash pair of straight-leg jeans and a darker-wash oversized denim jacket over a gray bodysuit. Iconic fashion model Pat Cleveland was also at the Manolo Blahnik event in an orange and purple long-sleeve knit top paired with black high-waisted slacks creating a look that is timeless.

A new store in the Lower East Side of Manhattan has opened called le PÈRE and New York’s coolest kids came out to show their support in style. Highsnobiety’s Sebastian Jean stood out of the crowd in a sparkly le PÈRE top with a pair of relaxed jeans, pink sneakers, and a red baseball cap. photographer Quil Lemons popped up in an all-black punk-style look with a blazer over a mesh top, and leather skinny pants accessorized with a large bangle bracelet, a gold buckle belt, and a stack of gold necklaces.

If you’re looking for inspiration for an event look or personal style in general, we highly suggest you keep scrolling to see what people have been wearing lately.

