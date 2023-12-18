HomeEntertainment

The Best Albums of 2023

From nostalgic R&B releases to chart-topping rap records, here are the albums we loved in 2023.
The Best Albums of 2023
By Okla Jones ·

As the old adage goes: “music is food for the soul.” Whether it was hip-hop, soul, R&B and like, this year definitely satisfied everyone’s appetite for a good song or two. With 2024 on the horizon, let’s take a look back at the 10 Best Albums of 2023.

The past 12 months has given us powerful debuts from artists such as Victoria Monét, who made a longstanding statement with Jaguar II, and Amaarae’s Heaven Knows, which the perfect blend of our favorite genres. Janelle Monáe made this era one of liberation with her Grammy-nominated The Age of Pleasure, and Killer Mike waited over a decade to release MICHAEL, something that was well worth the wait.

Although SZA dominated nearly everything in 2023, her album came out in 2022, so that’s why you won’t see it on this year’s list, unfortunately. With all the new artists with award-worthy records to the seasoned veterans who get better with time, the future of the music industry looks brighter than ever.

TOPICS: 