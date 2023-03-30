Home · News

EXCLUSIVE: Meet The All Black Cast Of Bravo's New 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard'

The new reality show takes a look at the fun, camaraderie, and of course drama that takes place at one of Black America's most glamorous vacation destinations
By Rivea Ruff ·

A new reality show is taking a deep dive into a historically exclusive enclave for Black professionals and families looking to relax and let their hair down over the summer months.

Bravo’s latest reality romp, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, finds 12 young Black professionals spending their summer vacation how so many members of the Black elite have for generations – summering on Martha’s Vineyard.

Martha’s Vineyard, particularly its Oak Bluffs neighborhood, has been an annual spot of rest, relaxation, and the occasional turnup for scores of upper-class Black families for the past 100 years. Located just south of Cape Cod, Massachusets, the island was one of the first locations where African Americans could safely vacation and purchase property, and has since become an annual vacation haunt for the likes of The Obama family, Oprah Winfrey, and scores of other prominent rich, famous, and politically connected figures.

Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine and Silas Cooper have invited a group of friends—some old and some new—to vacation with them in Martha’s Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals. These include Amir Lancaster, Jordan Emanuel, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, and Mariah Torres.

Meet the cast of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard below:

