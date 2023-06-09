Style Spotlight: Janelle James

Janelle James, talented actor, and comedian, has gotten love from audiences for her role on the small screen as well as on the red carpet. Known for her witty remarks on Abbott Elementary, she brings good energy to the Philly-based show. On Abbott Elementary, Janelle James showcases her comedic brilliance and natural charisma. She effortlessly embodies the character of Ava Coleman, the sharp-witted and quick-tongued principal, bringing her to life with infectious energy and impeccable comedic timing. Janelle’s style on the show reflects Ava’s vibrant personality, with bold and colorful outfits that exude confidence and playfulness. Whether it’s a statement blazer, a patterned dress, or a statement accessory, James’s fashion choices for Ava add depth and dimension to the character, making her a standout presence on screen.

James continues to make waves off the screen with her unique sense of style. She effortlessly blends classic modern trends, creating eye-catching and memorable looks. Her red carpet style often embraces vibrant colors and daring silhouettes, kind of like Ava. Whether she opts for a sleek and sophisticated look or an edgy look, her fashion choices always make a statement and reflect her cool individualistic approach to style.

Take a look through some of her best looks so far below.

2023 54th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Janelle James attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

2023 The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Janelle James at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

2023 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Janelle James attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

2022 SiriusXM Visit NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Janelle James visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

2022 Gotham Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Janelle James attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

2022 Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Janelle James attends the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch)

2023 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Janelle James attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

2023 ABC’s “The Final Straw” THE FINAL STRAW – Any Pull Can Be Your Last Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items from towering, themed stacks. In round one, a mother and daughter are there to lay down the law and try to defeat a married couple after they confront the tropics stack. In round two, a couple thinks they have what it takes to win when they not only face off against the supermarket stack but also a pair of athletic friends. The winners from each round face off against the candy stack to earn a shot at The Mega Stack for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000 airing SUNDAY, AUG. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) JANELLE JAMES

2022 Opening Night Performance Of “King James” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Actress / Comedian Janelle James attends the opening night performance of “King James” at Mark Taper Forum on June 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

2022 ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Janelle James attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

2022 ABC Disney Upfront NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Janelle James attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

2022 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Janelle James accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy award at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards – Broadcast & Cable held at the Beverly Hilton International Terrace on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

2023 Golden Globe Awards US comedian Janelle James arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)