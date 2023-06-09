Home

Style Spotlight: Janelle James

Our favorite on-screen stylish principal is just as stylish off-screen on the red carpet.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Janelle James, talented actor, and comedian, has gotten love from audiences for her role on the small screen as well as on the red carpet. Known for her witty remarks on Abbott Elementary, she brings good energy to the Philly-based show. On Abbott Elementary, Janelle James showcases her comedic brilliance and natural charisma. She effortlessly embodies the character of Ava Coleman, the sharp-witted and quick-tongued principal, bringing her to life with infectious energy and impeccable comedic timing. Janelle’s style on the show reflects Ava’s vibrant personality, with bold and colorful outfits that exude confidence and playfulness. Whether it’s a statement blazer, a patterned dress, or a statement accessory, James’s fashion choices for Ava add depth and dimension to the character, making her a standout presence on screen.

James continues to make waves off the screen with her unique sense of style. She effortlessly blends classic modern trends, creating eye-catching and memorable looks. Her red carpet style often embraces vibrant colors and daring silhouettes, kind of like Ava. Whether she opts for a sleek and sophisticated look or an edgy look, her fashion choices always make a statement and reflect her cool individualistic approach to style.

Take a look through some of her best looks so far below.

