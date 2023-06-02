Style Spotlight: Dominique Fishback’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Dominique Fishback, one of Hollywood’s top performers, has been on our style radar for quite some time. She’s been making waves in the entertainment industry with her moving monologues and effortless emoting. Throughout her career, Fishback has demonstrated a remarkable evolution in both her acting prowess and personal style. She first gained recognition for her breakthrough role as Angel Lamere in the critically acclaimed film Night Comes On in 2018, where her raw and emotionally charged performance earned her widespread praise. Since then, she’s had a remarkable journey in the film and TV industry, from dynamic roles in movies like Judas and the Black Messiah and TV shows like Modern Love.

Now as she currently’s in the midst of a press tour for her role in the upcoming highly anticipated box office smash franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, that only means more red carpets. On top of her acting chops, Fishback has a unique sense of style. She’s effortless on the red carpet and isn’t afraid of taking risks, often showcasing bold and vibrant colors and patterns. Whether it’s on the red carpet or during casual outings, Fishback’s style reflects her confidence and individuality, making her a fashion girl in her own right. Her journey in the entertainment industry is just beginning, and her talent and versatility continue to impress both the critics and audience alike. With each role she takes on, she pushes the boundaries of her craft and solidifies her place as a force to be reckoned with. As her career progresses, it will be exciting to witness her further evolve both as an actress and eventually a style icon.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MAY 30: Dominique Fishback attends the Mexico City Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Cinepolis Perisur on May 30, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Dominique Fishback is seen outside CBS Studio on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Take a look at her style evolution ahead.

2015 “Show Me A Hero” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 11: Dominique Fishback attends ‘Show Me A Hero’ New York screening at The New York Times Center on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic)

2023 “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” World Premiere SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – MAY 27: Dominique Fishback attends the World Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Marina Bay Sands on May 27, 2023 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

2023 Big Screen Achievement Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: Dominique Fishback, one of the recipients of the Rising Stars of the Year Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

2023 CinemaCon LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: Dominique Fishback poses for photos, promoting the upcoming film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

2023 Deadline Contenders Television at Directors Guild Of America LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Dominique Fishback attends Deadline Contenders Television at Directors Guild Of America on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

2023 Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video’s “Swarm” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Dominique Fishback attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dominique Fishback attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: Dominique Fishback attends the “Swarm” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dominique Fishback attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

2023 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Dominique Fishback arrives at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

2022 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Dominique Fishback attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Dominique Fishback attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

2022 Premiere Of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Dominique Fishback attends the Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

2022 53rd NAACP Image Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Dominique Fishback attends the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception on February 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2022 “BEL-AIR” Premiere SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Dominique Fishback attends Peacock’s New Series “BEL-AIR” Premiere Party And Drive-Thru Screening Experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic,)

2021 The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Dominique Fishback attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix’s “tick, tick…BOOM” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Dominique Fishback attends the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala premiere of Netflix’s “tick, tick…BOOM” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

2021 EE British Academy Film Awards ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Actress Dominique Fishback nominated for best actress in a supporting role for “Judas and the Black Messiah” poses in her award show look for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions nominees will be attending virtually alongside a virtual audience. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ABA)

2021 Critics Choice Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: Actress Dominique Fishback gets ready for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

2020 HBO’s “The Plot Against America” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 04: Dominique Fishback attends HBO’s “The Plot Against America” premiere at Florence Gould Hall on March 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

2020 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Dominique Fishback attends the 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

2019 Tribeca Film Festival NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Dominique Fishback attends the “The Apollo” screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at The Apollo Theater on April 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

2019 Barbie’s 60th Anniversary NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 8: Dominique Fishback attends Barbie’s 60th Anniversary at 505 Broadway on March 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

2019 Paramount Pictures Hosts A Special Screening Of “What Men Want” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Actress Dominique Fishback attends the special screening Of “What Men Want” hosted by Paramount Pictures at Crosby Street Hotel on February 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

2018 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 08: Dominique Fishback attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,)

2018 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 07: Dominique Fishback attends the “The Hate U Give” premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

2018 44th Deauville American Film Festival DEAUVILLE, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 04: Dominique Fishback attends “Night Comes On” film Premiere on September 4, 2018 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2018 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Dominique Fishback during the SAG-poses during AFTRA Foundation Conversations: “Night Comes On” with Dominique Fishback and Jordana Spiro at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

2018 22nd Annual Webby Awards NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: Dominique Fishback attends The 22nd Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

2018 “Fahrenheit 451” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: Actress Dominique Fishback poses for a picture on the red carpet during the “Fahrenheit 451” New York premiere at NYU Skirball Center on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Dominique Fishback attends the 2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at One World Trade Center on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2018 Sundance Film Festival PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 19: Actor Dominique Fishback attends the “Night Comes On” Premiere during 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

2017 IFP’s 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 27: Actor Dominique Fishback attends IFP’s 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP)